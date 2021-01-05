National

BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi

Surjit Kumar Jyani. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

BJP leaders from Punjab on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi amid protests by farmers at Delhi's borders against the Centre's new agri laws for nearly six weeks.

BJP leaders Surjit Kumar Jyani, who is also a former Punjab minister, and Harjit Singh Grewal met Prime Minister Modi at his residence.

Mr Jyani was chairing the BJP's Kisan Coordination Committee for interacting with farmers in Punjab last year on the three farm bills which at that time had not been passed by Parliament.

Mr Grewal was also a member of the committee.

Talking to PTI, Mr Grewal said their meeting with Prime Minister Modi was about Punjab related issues, but did not specify further.

The meeting between the BJP leaders and Mr Modi came a day after another round of talks between the government and agitating farmers remained inconclusive.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 7:41:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-leaders-from-punjab-meet-pm-modi/article33502612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY