BJP cannot take credit for Ayodhya verdict: Ashok Gehlot

Party should have shown restraint 27 years ago, says Rajasthan Chief Minister

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the BJP, which had divided the society on the Ram temple issue for its electoral benefit, could not claim credit for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya title suit.

“The BJP, RSS and VHP demolished Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, instead of reposing faith in judiciary for resolution of the dispute. They provoked the people, riots broke out and countless innocent people were killed,” Mr. Gehlot told reporters at his official residence here.

“The country could have been saved from the ignominy of violence if the BJP had shown some restraint. Who benefited from it? They cannot take credit for settlement of the issue now.”

