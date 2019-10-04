BJP banks on national security again for the upcoming polls

The ruling BJP’s campaign for the Haryana Assembly election, slated for October 21, is again focused on issues surrounding national security, be it the abrogation of Article 370 or the Balakot airstrike against terror camps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in their recent rallies in Haryana, set the tone as they drew special attention to the issue of abrogating provisions of Article 370, claiming that the BJP-led government had accomplished what the successive governments had failed to do in 70 years.

“The surgical strikes of 2016 and Balakot air strikes had given BJP political dividends in Haryana during the 2019 parliamentary polls. They (BJP) have carried forward the election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls on the same lines . Abrogation of Article 370 is the latest addition to the campaign,” Head of the department of Political Science with Dyal Singh College in Karnal Kushal Pal told The Hindu.

“BJP has already been successful in making in roads into the ‘non-Jat’ vote bank during the past five years of its rule in the State. And now with the evoking sentiments of nationalism in the backdrop of ‘national security’, they are attempting to lure the Jat community, which has a substantial participation in the Armed forces,” Prof. Pal added.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all the 10 seats in Haryana, securing a 58% vote share. A Lokniti-CSDS post poll survey revealed every second person from the Jat community voted for the BJP.

Riding high on confidence after it's recent win in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has set a target of winning at least 75 seats under its “Mission 75” campaign in the 90-member State Assembly. In 2014 assembly polls, the BJP had won 47 seats with 33.20% of vote share.