Birju Maharaj, legendary Kathak dancer, dies at 83

Pandit Birju Maharaj   | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of January 17, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month.

Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing ‘antakshari’ after dinner when he suddenly took ill, Ragini Maharaj told PTI.

The Kathak exponent, one of India’s best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter said.

“We took him to hospital immediately but we could not save him,” she said.


Jan 17, 2022

