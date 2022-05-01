Birbhum violence | Woman who suffered burn injuries in Rampurhat massacre dies

PTI May 01, 2022 15:40 IST

Some miscreants set houses on fire, killing at least 10 people, allegedly to avenge the killing of Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rampurhat A woman, who suffered burn injuries in the Rampurhat massacre in West Bengal's Birbhum district in March, died on May 1 morning while undergoing treatment, police said. With this, 10 people have died of burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui village were allegedly firebombed following the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The woman was admitted to the hospital with 27% burn injuries, a police officer told PTI. "She was discharged after her condition improved. But, she was again admitted to the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital after her health condition started deteriorating. She died early Sunday morning," he said. The CBI took over the investigation of the incident, which happened on March 20, from the State police on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.



