RJD turncoat quits JD(U), cites confusion among ground-level workers

May 01, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) State president Jagdanand Singh’s youngest son Ajit Singh on Wednesday quit the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] alleging the party created confusion among ground level workers.

Mr. Singh, 46, a former RJD leader, was State general secretary-cum-organisational in-charge of the JD(U)‘s Buxar unit and could return to the RJD. He sent his resignation to JD(U) state unit president Umesh Kushwaha saying that decisions on the alliance with the NDA were taken by the party without taking workers into confidence.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Singh said, “Whenever workers took a stand on behalf of the party, the top leadership took the opposite stance. We felt that Nitish Kumar must have taken the appropriate decision by keeping the party and State interest as top priority, but despite two phases of election, no major announcement was made by the NDA regarding the interest of Bihar. There is complete chaos in the party and workers are feeling cheated.”

“In the last Lok Sabha election, the Prime Minister made big announcements for Bihar, but this time no promise was made on giving special category status. The BJP leaders are constantly talking about changing the Constitution,” Mr Singh said.

In April 2022, Mr. Singh had quit the RJD and joined the JD(U). Back then, he had said that anybody could become MLA, MLC and MP in the RJD by giving money. Two of Mr. Singh’s brothers are in the RJD and one of them, Sudhakar Singh, is the party’s candidate from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat.