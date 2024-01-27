What next in Bihar? Political uncertainty continues as JD(U) leaders rush to CM residence

January 27, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Top leaders of the JD(U) on January 27, rushed to the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party president, amid strong indications that he was reverting to the BJP-led NDA. Leaders from the party continue to maintain they are part of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Leaders like former national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, aka ‘Lalan’, Minister and national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha and State legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur reached 1, Anney Marg, the CM’s official residence, around the same time when a meeting of legislators of the RJD, the JD(U)’s current ally, was underway.

RJD meeting underway

The meeting of RJD legislators was going on at party supremo Lalu Prasad’s residence. Besides Mr. Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Deputy CM, and wife Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, were present at the meeting attended by senior leaders, including members of the State legislature.

The RJD is the largest alliance partner in the Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress and three Left parties and falls eight members short of majority in the Assembly in the event of JD(U) pulling out.

Congress appoints observer

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal said the party has appointed former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as its senior observer to coordinate the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ and other party activities in Bihar with immediate effect.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is expected to enter Bihar on January 29 and return to West Bengal again on January 31 via Malda.

An inauguration that fuelled rumours

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kumar visited Buxar district, bordering Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated the beautification work at the famous Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple in Brahmpur. He was accompanied by his colleague and state minister Ashok Choudhary. Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey, who is Buxar MP, was also present.

Notably, the project was undertaken by the state tourism department, a portfolio held by Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who skipped the function.

No other RJD leaders were present there on the occasion.

‘BJP Central leadership will decide’

Talking to PTI in Patna, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Nitish Kumar is currently the Chief Minister of Bihar. Lalu Prasad’s led RJD and Congress are the alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Our Central leadership is monitoring the situation… Our Central leaders will take decisions accordingly.”

Mr. Kumar has maintained silence since the rumours of him returning to the NDA began. However, State JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha made the statement on Friday refuting the rumours. “All is well in Bihar’s ruling Mahagathbandhan and the media speculations are driven by some agenda,” Mr. Kushwaha told reporters.

However, he added: “We want the Congress, which is our alliance partner, to do some introspection with regard to its stance towards other constituents and sharing of seats. Our leader Nitish Kumar has for long been stressing on the need for early finalisation of seat-sharing deal so that we could concentrate on Lok Sabha polls”.