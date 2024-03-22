One killed, several feared trapped as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul

March 22, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Supaul

One person was killed and several others were feared trapped as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul district in the early hours of March 22, officials said.

The bridge was being constructed over the Koshi river, they said.

District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said senior officers of the administration were at the spot, near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja, where the incident took place.

"One labourer has died and another sustained injuries. Rescue work is underway," he said.