Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh dies of COVID-19

Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, 69, died of COVID-19 late on Tuesday.
He is the first legislator from Bihar to die of coronavirus. The State has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days.
A three-member Central team led by Joint Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Luv Agrawal had visited the State recently and suggested several measures to check the spread of COVID-19.
Also read: Ground Zero |Tablighi Jamaat Markaz — The story of India’s largest COVID-19 cluster
The BJP MLC from Darbhanga district was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on July 13 after his sample test report was found positive.
“Mr Singh died of COVID-19 on Tuesday night…he was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension”, said Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Patna.
Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information
The MLC was on ventilator over the last five days after he complained for breathlessness, said Dr Kumar.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of the BJP MLC and said in a press statement that his “death is a great loss for politics as well as society”.
The BJP is part of the ruling alliance in Bihar.
State BJP leaders too offered condolences on the death of the party MLC.
Bihar, so far, has reported 198 deaths due to COVID-19 and 28,564 positive cases. As many as 18,741 people have also recovered from the disease.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath