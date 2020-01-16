Bhima Koregaon clashes: Uddhav govt. must appoint retired judge to probe ‘managed’ cases against activists, says Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has demanded that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government appoint a retired Bombay High Court judge to look into the “managed” cases of activists arrested by the Pune police for alleged Maoist links and their role in the Elgaar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon clashes.

In a series of tweets late on Wednesday, Mr. Singh lashed out against the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra and alleged that the ongoing cases against eminent intellectuals and activists were “managed”

“The previous govt. nearly framed me as an ‘urban Naxal’ in the Bhima-Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case, which only proves that it was a managed case where good activists are still behind bars… Police officers had called me up [regarding the case] …and when I said prosecute me, they never called me again. I’m ready to tell this to any agency. Maharashtra Govt. should appoint a retired Bombay High Court judge to look into all cases,” tweeted Mr. Singh, while questioning as to when the incarcerated activists would get justice.

The senior Congressman’s demand for a probe into the actions of the Pune police in the controversial case echoed that of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Soon after the formation of the MVA government last month, Mr. Pawar called the arrest of the nine academics, lawyers and activists like Surendra Gadling, Sudha Bharadwaj and Shoma Sen in the case as “wrong” and “vengeful” while stating that he would ask for a Special Investigation Team to probe the actions of the Pune Police.

Pegasus Spyware case

Speaking on the WhatsApp Hack-Pegasus Spyware case in which the mobile phones of activists had been allegedly hacked by the incorporation of a snooping software, Mr. Singh said: “Is the Uddhav Thackeray government going to make details public as to who was behind the snooping and tapping in Maharashtra…Who were the officers of Maharashtra govt. who went to Israel to talk to NSO [an Israeli firm], the brain behind the [Pegasus] malware.”

During the police probe in 2018, Mr. Singh’s cellphone number had allegedly surfaced in one of the so-called Naxal communications seized by the Pune city police in its multi-city raid on June 6 that year on the homes of activists Mr. Gadling, Ms. Sen and three others in relation to the Bhima-Koregaon clashes.

However, the Pune City police in November that year had categorically refuted reports suggesting that the senior Congressman could be questioned in connection over links with banned Maoist outfits and the clashes of January 1, 2018.

At the time, Shivaji Pawar, Assistant Commissioner of Police who is the investigating officer in the Bhima-Koregaon case, had clarified that there was no move being mooted on the part of the police to question the senior Congress leader.

Following the city police’s raids on the houses of some activists in June 2018, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had immediately trained his guns on Mr. Singh, brandishing a letter allegedly seized by the city police during its raids.

The letter, dated September 25, 2017, allegedly written by comrade Prakash to a comrade Surendra (supposedly a reference to advocate Gadling) talks about the need to “intensify nationwide protests using students [since] state forces will be soft against students which will gradually put the state at a disadvantage while acting against us”. In this context, the letters states: “Congress leaders are very much willing to assist in this process and have also agreed to fund further agitations whenever such opportunities arrive. In this regard you can contact our friend at [a mobile number allegedly belonging to Mr. Singh].”

During a subsequent press conference in Delhi, Mr. Patra had flayed the Congress for its “double-standards” on the Naxalism while stating that the “phone number [in the alleged Maoist communication seized by the police] belonged to none other than [Congress president] Rahul Gandhi’s mentor and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Singh hasn’t clarified that it’s not his number and thus, has accepted that it is his.”

In a riposte, Mr. Singh had dared the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to arrest him if his Naxal links were proven.

“First I was dubbed a ‘traitor’ and now am branded a ‘Naxalite’. If it is indeed so, then I must me arrested right here,” Mr. Singh had told reporters in Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

The sweeping contents of the missives ‘seized’ by the Pune police have led a number of analysts, eminent intellectuals, activists and opposition politicos to question their veracity.