Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes second leg from Delhi, to enter Uttar Pradesh by afternoon

January 03, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 3 resumed its second leg of the journey from the national capital after a nine-day year-end break.

Led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, the Yatra started from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate on Tuesday morning. It will enter Uttar Pradesh by the afternoon, after passing through the busy Outer Ring Road.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to hoist national flag at Srinagar on completing the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30

As the Yatra moved forward in Delhi, a huge police force was deployed to ensure there is no untoward incident. However, traffic in several parts of the city on the Ring Road was thrown out of gear.

AICC in-charge for Delhi affairs of the party Shaktisinh Gohil said he has seen a great turnout in Delhi and leaders of various opposition parties will join the Yatra.

"Farooq Abdullah will join us in the Yatra. Priyanka Gandhi will join us from Loni border. So far, the Yatra has been a huge success and we have received great response from the public," he said.

Senior Congress leader Jaiparakash Agarwal said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is echoing the voice of the citizens. "He's interacting and listening to the problems of the common man. So far, the Yatra has been very successful. We have received overwhelming response," he noted.

Also Read | Akhilesh, Mayawati thank Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra invite, as Yatra set to enter U.P.

The Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for two days and will enter Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening.

After traversing from Punjab and a day through Himachal Pradesh, the Yatra will then enter Jammu and Kashmir.

Starting from Kanyakumari on September 7, the Yatra has so far travelled over 3,000 kms. It will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar with the hoisting of the national flag by Rahul Gandhi.