Rahul Gandhi to hoist national flag at Srinagar on completing the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30

A day before the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes the onward march from Delhi, the Congress on Monday announced that the yatra will end it with senior leader and Lok Sabha member from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30.

Addressing a joint press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Yatra had so far covered 3,122 km from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari to the Red Fort in Delhi.

Mr. Venugopal also announced that the 85th plenary session of the party, which will take place in Chhattisgarh once the yatra is over, will be held between February 24 and 26. The plenary will not only endorse Mallikarjun Kharge’s presidency of the party but is also likely to pave the way for an election to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Over the 108 days, the yatra has covered 49 districts across nine States and one Union Territory — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

“The yatra will continue from Delhi on January 3, walking through Uttar Pradesh from the same day to January 5; Haryana from January 6 to 10; Punjab from January 11 to 20; and spending one day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19. The yatra will enter Jammu & Kashmir on the evening of January 20 and will end with a flag-hoisting in Srinagar on January 30,” Mr. Venugopal said.

He said the message of “Bharat Jodo” is not limited only to the 12 States and two Union Territories through which the yatra passes. As The Hindu reported on Monday, several State-level yatras are taking place and the ‘ Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan‘ will start from January 26 to take the message of “Bharat Jodo” to the doorstep of every Indian.

Asked if the concerns raised by party leaders over the security of Mr. Gandhi and other yatris had been addressed, Mr. Venugopal said the Delhi Police had held a meeting to deal with such concerns on Monday. He said Mr. Gandhi was not afraid of any security concerns as people were joining him in large numbers. The yatra has been incident-free so far and would continue to be so, he said.

Mr. Venugopal also said that J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had assured cooperation on security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.

“This yatra is truly a yatra for listening to the people of India. The yatra listens to people through large numbers of meetings,” Mr. Ramesh said. So far, there have been 87 sitting interactions of 30-40 minutes with various groups, with usually 20-30 people in each group, he said.

“To convey the message of the yatra, there have been 95 corner meetings, where Rahul Gandhi makes a short speech about the message of the yatra at the end of the day. In addition, 10 large public meetings have been held, which lakhs of people have attended. There have also been nine press conferences, one in each State, where media, especially local media, have freely asked questions,” Mr. Ramesh said.