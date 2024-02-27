GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to enter M.P. on March 2; Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshows, public meetings

Mr. Gandhi will hold a roadshow on March 2 after the yatra enters M.P. at Piprai in Morena district, State Congress vice president Rajiv Singh said

February 27, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Massive crowd during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadavs Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on February 25, 2024.

Massive crowd during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadavs Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on February 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2 and the mass outreach programme, being held ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will continue in the State till March 6, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Mr. Gandhi will hold a roadshow on March 2 after the yatra enters M.P. at Piprai in Morena district, State Congress vice president Rajiv Singh said.

Later in the day, the yatra will reach Gwalior city where the former Congress president will address a public meeting, he said.

ALSO READ
BJP spreading hate, says Priyanka as she joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

On March 3, the yatra will resume from Gwalior with Mr. Gandhi's address to Agniveer ex-servicemen and reach Shivpuri after passing through different villages and towns.

On way to Shivpuri, Mr. Gandhi will interact with tribal community members in Mohkheda.

He will hold a roadshow in Shivpuri city and later reach Badarwas town, where he will address a public meeting. There will be an overnight halt of the yatra at Badarwas (Shivpuri district), Singh said.

On March 4, the yatra will resume from Miyana in Guna district and reach Raghogarh after passing through various villages.

After a roadshow in Raghogarh, Mr. Gandhi will address a public meeting at Pipal Chouraha in Biaora of Rajgarh district and interact with the farmers at Bhatkhedi, Mr. Singh said.

After night halt in Bhatkhedi, the yatra will resume from Pachore on March 5 and reach Shajapur, where Gandhi will hold a roadshow.

Mr. Gandhi will also interact with students at Maksi town in Shajapur district and the yatra will later proceed to Ujjain.

The Wayanad MP will offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple and address a rally in Ujjain on March 5.

After night halt at Ingoria, the yatra will resume on March 6 from Badnagar where Mr. Gandhi will interact with women. He will also hold a roadshow in Badnagar and a public meeting in Badnawar, Mr. Singh said.

The yatra will go to Ratlam and Sailana later that day, he added.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi / politics / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.