Priyanka Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in its last leg in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to join the Congress' yatra in Agra on February 25.

February 24, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Moradabad, Saturday, on February 24.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Moradabad, Saturday, on February 24. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 24 resumed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining her brother in the yatra's final leg in the State.

“She will accompany Mr. Gandhi as the yatra passes through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri on February 25,” the Congress said.

People raised slogans such as 'Rahul Gandhi zindabaad', 'Priyanka Gandhi zindabaad' and 'Congress party zindabaad' as the yatra passed through various areas of Moradabad. The Congress leaders were seen waving to people from an open jeep. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to join the Congress' yatra in Agra on Sunday, a development that came after the parties reached a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi resumed from Moradabad. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present along with Rahul Gandhi. As the yatra moved through Moradabad, people from various walks of life greeted them. Both were seated in an open jeep," Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi told PTI.

Priyanka Gandhi was to participate in the yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli but could not do so because of ill health and subsequent hospitalisation. The yatra on Sunday will halt at Rajasthan's Dholpur.

The Congress had said February 26 to March 1 will be break days for the yatra to allow Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University in the U.K. on February 27 and February 28. “He will be also attending important meetings in New Delhi during this period,” it had said.

The yatra will resume from Dholpur at 2 p.m. on March 2. It will then move into Madhya Pradesh and cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain among other districts of the state.

On March 5, Rahul Gandhi will pay obeisance at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He had offered prayers at the temple on November 29, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

