Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | SP chief Akhilesh Yadav joins Rahul Gandhi in Agra

February 25, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Agra

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Agra on February 25, days after the two parties reached a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

Party workers of the SP and the Congress raised slogans in their support as the two leaders, accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, waved at the crowd gathered here for the yatra.

Also Read | Small industries, artisans suffering in country as Chinese goods flooding markets: Rahul Gandhi

Attacking the government in his address on the occasion, Mr. Yadav said, "Today, farmers are standing against the government. The government is scared of the power of farmers. In the coming time, the BJP will be removed and the INDIA coalition government will give respect to farmers." He added that the BJP has not given the backward classes, Dalits and minority communities the respect they deserve.

Senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Mathur was also present on the occasion. Earlier, the leaders paid floral tributes at a statue of B. R. Ambedkar in Agra.

"The Agra leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has definitely proved to be an ice-breaker. The atmosphere is wonderful, workers of both parties are enthusiastic. This will definitely have a positive impact in the Lok Sabha elections for both the parties," Mr. Mathur told PTI.

"Under the leadership of Rahulji, Priyankaji and Akhileshji, we will spring a surprise in the Lok Sabha elections," he added. Mr. Mathur is a former Congress Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

