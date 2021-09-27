Bharat Bandh updates | Rahul Gandhi voices support for farmers, slams govt as 'exploitative'

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, has called for an all-India Bharat Bandh. "As this historic struggle completes 10 months, SKM has called Monday [September 27] to be observed as Bharat Bandh against the anti-farmer Modi government,” the SKM had said in a statement. The bandh will be held from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country, it said.

Here are the latest developments:

Kerala | 10:48 am

LDF and UDF extend support to Bharat Bandh

The hartal called by trade union affiliated to LDF & UDF - led LDF and the opposition Congress - led UDF to extend support to the nationwide Bharat Bandh of protesting farmers has paralysed regular life in Kozhikode district .

Government and private offices, shops and commercial establishments , banks are remaining closed. Medical stores and milk booths are functioning.

Buses and autorickshaws are off the road. Only a few private vehicles especially two wheelers could be seen on city roads and on national highway.

The hartal which is being observed from 6 a.m. will end at 6 p.m. - Biju Govind

Bengaluru | 10:43 am

Bharath Bandh has little impact in Bengaluru

Bharath Bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, seems to have had little impact on normal life in Bengaluru.

All businesses were open and public transport services, including autorickshaws and cabs, are functioning as usual. Most traders’ bodies and transport associations announced moral support to the bandh call, but refused to close businesses citing losses they have already incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmers and Kannada organisations have begun rallies from multiple points around Bengaluru – K.R. Puram, Mysuru Road, Maurya Circle – and are all set to converge at Town Hall by 11 a.m. from where they will proceed to a protest rally at Freedom Park. Police have detained farmer leaders and protestors at different points in Bengaluru, drawing the ire of farmers. - K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj

Karnataka | 10:37 am

More support for Bharat Bandh from Dharwad, Hubballi

The call for Bharat Bandh opposing and seeking repeal of farm laws has received support from various organisations in Dharwad and Hubballi. These have voluntarily come forward to extend support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading farmers’ agitation at New Delhi borders for over nine months now.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday, S.R. Hiremath, convenor, Samyukta Horata, Karnataka, a group of various organisations, said that farmers, businessmen, the general public and youth had extended their voluntary support.

Delhi | 10:34 am

Delhi Police tightens security at border points

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws on Monday. A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain the law an order situation and prevent any untoward incident in the national capital during the bandh.

Patrolling has been intensified, extra personnel have been deployed at the pickets especially across the border areas and every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked, according to the police. - PTI

Read more

Ghaziabad | 10:26 am

‘Bharat bandh’ today will be historic, says Bharatiya Kisan Union

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has described the increase in purchase price of sugarcane by the Uttar Pradesh government as a “cruel joke” and said Monday’s ‘Bharat bandh’ would be “historic”. “Yet another promise of the BJP government proved to be just a ‘jumla’,” said BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Describing the ₹25 per quintal hike as a strike “on the interests of farmers”, Mr. Tikait said farmers of western Uttar Pradesh would participate in the bandh called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha with renewed vigour and it would be a “historic” event.

New Delhi | 10:27 am

Rahul Gandhi voices support for farmers, slams govt as 'exploitative'

Expressing support for protesting farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the farmers' non-violent 'satyagraha' is still resolute but the "exploitative" government does not like this and that is why a 'Bharat Bandh' has been called.

The Congress has asked its workers, state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organisations to take part in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions to protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

Posting rhyming lines in Hindi on Twitter, Mr. Gandhi said, "Kisano ka ahimsak satyagraha aaj bhi akhand hai, lekin shoshankar sarkar ko ye nahi pasand hai, isliye aaj Bharat Bandh hai (Farmers' non-violent satyagraha is resolute even today, but the exploitative government does not like this and that's why it is Bharat Bandh today)." - PTI