Bharat Bandh politically motivated: BJP leader

The Bharat Bandh called on September 27 was an attempt by opposition parties to dent the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader Sudhakar Reddy has said. The protest was politically motivated, he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday after participating in a virtual conference, Mr. Reddy, who is also the party’s Tamil Nadu in-charge, said the opposition to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test by the DMK was only to benefit its leaders who owned medical colleges.

Mr. Reddy said students in the State were benefitting due to NEET. He further said the Tamil Nadu government was opposing every Central government scheme only due to a political motive, and the people of the State had started understanding the “drama and misrepresentations” made by the DMK.


