Bharat Bandh updates | Farm unions mark 4-month anniversary of protest against agri laws

Protesting farm unions under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha have called for a day long Bharat Bandh on Friday to mark the four-month anniversary of their agitation on the borders of Delhi, and to reiterate their demand to repeal three contentious farm laws. The strike call will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The nation-wide bandh call urged that shops, malls, markets and institutions remain closed. Protestors intend to block road and rail transport and suspend services, except for ambulances and other emergency services. The poll-bound States have been excluded from the bandh.

10.20 am

Don't disrupt essential services, says BKU president

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, in a video message, said that roads were blocked across Haryana as part of 'Bharat Bandh', but there were complaints of water canters, milk vehicles and even patients travelling in personal vehicles being stopped.

He, however, added that there were no reports of ambulances being stopped. Mr. Charuni made an appeal to the protesters to not to cause any inconvenience to the masses, treat them with love and not disrupt essential services.

10.10 am

Support farmers, but shops will be open, says Delhi traders' organisation

The Chambers of Trade and Industry, a body representing traders in Delhi, had on Thursday said that while majority of traders support demands of the farmers, shops and factories will remain open during the 'Bharat Bandh'.

"We discussed it with business owners and traders. Most of them said they support the demands of the farmers and the Centre should find a solution to the issue," CTI convenor Brijesh Goyal and chairman Subhash Khandelwal said in a statement.

"However, most traders want to keep their business establishments open on Friday as they have been accruing losses due to coronavirus," it said. - PTI

Buses parked at bus depo during the Bharat Bandh in Khammam on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

9.40 am

Traffic movement suspended on Ghazipur border

The Delhi Police has closed both carriageways of National Highway-24 passing through the Ghazipur border in view of the 'Bharat Bandh'.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border NH-24 (Both carriageways)." The one side of the carriageway was earlier opened on March 15 for traffic. However, the other side from Ghaziabad towards Delhi is closed since the farmers' protest started. - PTI

9.30 am

'Satyagraha' ends atrocities, arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Bandh

India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, expressing support for the 'Bharat Bandh'.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Gandhi said India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance. The movement should be in national interest and peaceful, the former Congress chief added. - PTI

9.20 am

Vehicular movement hit in Delhi

In Punjab and Haryana, groups of farmers started sit-in protests, or dharnas, on key roads, including national and State highways, as well as besides railway tracks at a few locations.

Vehicular movement was disrupted in parts of the two States, which have been at the forefront of the protests. Public transport, including buses and taxis, stayed off the roads. SKM members will hold dharnas at 120 places in Punjab alone, said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union-Ekta (Dakonda).

At least five agitation points have also been identified within Delhi city, with protests to begin by 11 a.m. This will also be the first major agitation within the capital since the Republic Day tractor parade.

8.40 am

Farmers occupy key roads in Punjab, Haryana

Several groups of farmers on Friday went on dharna on key roads, including national and State highways, besides railway tracks at a few places, in Punjab and Haryana amid the call for ‘Bharat bandh’.

Vehicular movement was disrupted in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Public transport, including buses and taxis, stayed off the roads.

“A complete shutdown has been called from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union-Ekta (Dakonda).

Delhi

Adequate security arrangements in place, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said adequate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said there will be intense patrolling to maintain peace in the national capital.

"There will be adequate security arrangements in all police districts during the 'Bharat Bandh'," he said.

"The patrolling staff will roam in their area throughout the day and their focus will to maintain peace in busy marketplaces," Mr. Biswal said. - PTI

Odisha

Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call.

The Congress and Left parties have announced their support to the 12-hour bandh to be observed from 6 a.m.

The State's BJD government has asked its employees to reach offices by 9.30 a.m. on Friday in view of the bandh.

The front gates of state secretariat Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10.15 a.m. and all the passage will be regulated through rear gates. Security check of identity cards and passes of the employees and visitors will be intensified, the home department said.

In a notification, the government said that schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions will be closed on Friday in view of the bandh. PTI