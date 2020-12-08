Bharat Bandh in pictures

The Hindu Net Desk December 08, 2020 15:05 IST

The December 8 Bharat Bandh was a call by the agitating farmers to protest the new farm laws. Farmers say the new farm bills would “destroy agriculture by mortgaging it to corporates”.

1/8 Police detain AAP workers during a protest march in support of "Bharat Bandh" called by Farmers Union at ITO in New Delhi on Tuesday. Agitating farmer unions have threatened to block national highways and occupy toll plazas across the country during their ‘chakka jam’ protest from 11 am to 3 pm as part of their stir. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Protesting farmers blocked the Delhi-UP highway at Ghazipur border during Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. Talks between the Narendra Modi government and farmer leaders have been deadlocked as different farmers’ organisation have been demanding the repeal of the three farm bills. Photo: Sandeep Saxena Parties’ leaders and supporters participating at a rally as part of the Bharat Bandh in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The ruling TRS, opposition parties including the Congress and various unions on Tuesday held protests across Telangana as part ofthe ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the NDA government’s new agri laws. Photo: Nagara Gopal Left parties' members in support of farmers, protesting at SBM Circle during the Bharat Bandh in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The city bus and metro services were running as usual on Tuesday morning. KSRTC too operated services as per the schedule. Photo: K. Murali Kumar Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy addressing workers of various political parties in Puducherry during the bandh in support of farmers protesting in New Delhi. The units of the Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI (M), VCK and CPI (ML) have extended support to the bandh call in Puducherry. Photo: T. Singaravelou Bus services remain unaffected on the day of Bharat bandh in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Farmers' union leaders have said the strike will be effective from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. but no kind of essential or emergency services will be disrupted. Photo: M. Govarthan All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan holding a dharna in front of the new bus stand in Kurnool on Tuesday as part of the Bharat Bandh supported by all Left Parties. Photo: U. Subramanyam TRS party and their farmer organisations stage a sit-in and block the Burugula gate on NH 44 near Shadnagar in Rangareddy district on Tuesday. TPCC working president, Ponnam Prabhakar objects to TRS participating in Bharat Bandh, claiming "the party that booked cases against farmers and undemocratically stopped farmers agitations in Telangana has no right to participate in the bandh". Photo: G. Ramakrishna