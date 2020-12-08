Here we take a look at photos from The Hindu photographers showing how different states in the country are responding to the call of farmers.
Bharat Bandh in pictures
The Hindu Net Desk
December 08, 2020 15:05 IST
The December 8 Bharat Bandh was a call by the agitating farmers to protest the new farm laws. Farmers say the new farm bills would “destroy agriculture by mortgaging it to corporates”.
Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Photo: Nagara Gopal
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: T. Singaravelou
Photo: M. Govarthan
Photo: U. Subramanyam
Photo: G. Ramakrishna
