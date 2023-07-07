HamberMenu
Balasore accident | CBI makes first arrests, three railway staff held

The agency arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district

July 07, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Porters carry goods collected from the mangled coaches at the triple train mishap site in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 5, 2023.

Porters carry goods collected from the mangled coaches at the triple train mishap site in Odisha's Balasore district on June 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on July 7 took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said.

The agency arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district, the officials said.

‘Human error’ led to Balasore train tragedy, says report, pins fault on Signal & Telecommunication department

The three have been arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), they said. 

The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha in which 293 people were killed — 287 on the spot or brought dead to hospital while six succumbed to injuries in hospitals.

The accident involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train.

