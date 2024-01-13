GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayodhya set to become one of world’s most prominent tourist destinations, says U.P. CM

January 13, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, takes a selfie during his visit to Ayodhya recently.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, takes a selfie during his visit to Ayodhya recently. | Photo Credit: AP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Ayodhya is poised to become one of the world’s most magnificent tourist destinations, following the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple on January 22.

“The double-engine government is actively working on the development of religious tourist sites across U.P. from Ayodhya to Kashi to Mathura,” said Mr. Adityanath at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (APJAKTU) on the occasion of National Youth Day, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The U.P. CM stressed upon the tourism opportunities in the State and hailed the figure of over 310 million tourists visiting the state last year. “Our State witnessed over 31.5 crore tourists in the last one year, leading to diverse employment opportunities in the state. In the past, even one-fifty devotees could not stand together in Kashi Vishwanath. With the construction of the corridor, now fifty thousand devotees can gather and actively participate in religious events at the sacred site,” he added.

Mr. Adityanath lauded the contribution of Swami Vivekananda for the youths in particular and the country in general. “Just at the age of 39, Vivekanand ji showed a new path to the entire world, including India. His message of ‘Arise, Awake and stop not until the goal is reached is revolutionary to the youths of the nation. Every youth must follow the path shown by Swami Vivekanand,” added the U.P. CM.

In the event the U.P. CM also distributed incentive money to start-up’s entrepreneurs under State level Vivekananda Youth Award and the State Startup Policy. He also handed over smartphones to beneficianaries under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. In his speech, Mr. Adityanath asked the youths in U.P. to participate in the special cleanliness campaign to be launched by the State government, starting from January 14 ahead of the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple scheduled on January 22. The campaign that will kickstart from Ayodhya will be carried out in different cities, villages and regions of U.P.

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.