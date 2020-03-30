Automobile makers asked to manufacture ventilators: Health Ministry

Automobile manufacturers have been asked to manufacture ventilators and they are working towards this end, confirmed the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the various efforts being put in place to counter the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases.

This is besides the order given to Bharat Electronics Ltd. to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers.

An Indian firm, Agav Healthcare, Noida has been given an order to manufacture 10,000 ventilators within a month. Their supplies are expected to commence in April second week.

Availability of PPE

The Ministry said that currently 3.34 lakh personal protection equipment (PPE) coveralls were available with hospitals in the country. “Another 3 lakh donated coveralls are being received from abroad by 4 April with 11 domestic producers of PPE coveralls now qualifying so far and orders for 21 lakh have been placed on them,” it stated.

It noted that they were supplying 6-7,000 pieces a day and were expected to go up to 15,000 a day by mid-April. “One more domestic manufacturer has qualified today and is being given orders for 5 lakh PPE coveralls,” it said.

Orders for 10 lakh PPE kits have been placed through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to a Singapore-based platform and supplies were to commence soon. Also, an order for 20 lakh PPE coveralls had been placed with a South Korea firm, which had a capacity to produce 1 lakh coveralls a day. Supplies were expected to commence in 10 days. Two domestic manufacturers were producing 50,000 N95 masks a day. This was expected to go up to 1 lakh per day within next week.

“Ten thousand PPE coveralls donated by Red Cross have been received and are being distributed today. Hospitals in the country have 11.95 lakh N95 masks in stock. Additional 5 lakh were distributed in the last two days and 1.40 lakhs are being distributed today. Also, DRDO [Defence Reaearch and Development Organisation]will begin manufacturing 20,000 N99 masks a day within the next week,” said the Ministry.