HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Authorities impose 96-hour Internet shutdown in Pulwama’s two areas

November 08, 2023 02:59 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities on Tuesday said Pulwama’s two pockets in south Kashmir are under a 96-hour Internet shutdown “to prevent deterioration in public order”. However, the reason for the internet shutdown has not been provided by the security agencies.

An official said the Additional Director-General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, has invoked the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, and issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers to suspend all mobile data services in Wampora and Hunipora areas of Pulwama.

The Internet shutdown will cover a three-kilometre radius in Pulwama from 7 p.m. on November 5 to November 8, 2023, officials said.

It said the order mentioned the possibility of mobile data services “to be misused by anti-national elements or miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order”.

Officials said the Jammu & Kashmir Home department said it was “satisfied that there was absolute necessity for issuance of the aforesaid directions by the Authorised Officer, without obtaining prior approval of the Competent Authority, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State and for maintaining public order”.

Ever since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019, security agencies would impose area-specific Internet restrictions in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.