Attach properties of those who set police station afire: Mamata

April 27, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

Kolkata

A day after a police station in Kaliaganj town of Uttar Dinajpur district was set on fire amid protests over the death of a teenage girl, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed the police to take stern action against the offenders and even attach their properties.

As more videos of the violence surfaced, Ms. Banerjee blamed the BJP for the vandalism. While several uniformed personnel were seen pleading with protesters to spare them in one video, another showed a group of youths beating up two civic police volunteers. Eleven persons have been detained so far for their alleged involvement in the arson and violence.

“The BJP is indulging in hooliganism as it has the support of the Centre,” she said, adding that the party’s “goons from Bihar” ransacked the police station and attacked police personnel, including women. Ms. Banerjee termed the death “unfortunate” and said the police have accessed WhatsApp chats that indicate a “love” angle to the incident.

Kaliaganj has been on the boil since the 17-year-old girl’s body was found floating in a canal on April 21. While her family members and locals allege that she was sexually assaulted and killed, the police stand by the post-mortem report, which revealed that the death was due to the consumption of poison.

Body bags for police

Referring to the suspension of four police personnel for allegedly dragging the body of the girl, Ms. Banerjee said while their behaviour cannot be defended, they had been attacked by miscreants and this may have led them to rush out of the area. “The way the girl’s body was dragged was not correct. But how could they carry it when they were pelted with stones? We have decided to give every police station at least 10 body bags. We have suspended four policemen and their roles will be reviewed,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee also came down heavily on the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and said the visit of its chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, to the State was “politically motivated”. She asked why the NCPCR was silent on the Bilkis Bano case and the recent firing in a Delhi court.

“I do not have any problem with them coming here. But I would like to ask them why they do not have faith in the State child commission. Why are they silent on Bilkis’s case and the recent firing incident in a Delhi court?” she said.

The NCPCR on Tuesday had written to the West Bengal police pointing out that the name of the victim had been revealed in the post-mortem report. The Chief Minister said the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights would take action against media outlets that named the victim.

BJP’s plea to Governor

Earlier in the day, a BJP delegation met Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and demanded swift action against those behind the violence. The delegation was led by Manoj Tigga, the party’s Chief Whip in the Assembly.

“The way tribal people are being attacked in various parts of the State is unacceptable. The government must ensure that justice is delivered,” Mr. Tigga said.