Assam MP Biswajit Daimary quits Bodoland People’s Front ahead of Council polls

Biswajit Daimary is expected to join BJP soon

Assam’s Rajya Sabha member Biswajit Daimary on Wednesday resigned from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) ahead of the elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The BPF, which rules Assam as one of two minor regional allies of the BJP, had been ruling the BTC since 2003 until it was dissolved on April 27.

“Having been a member of the BPF from the date of its inception, it is now time for me to move on. I am resigning as the working president of BPF,” Mr. Daimary said in a letter to Hagrama Mohilary, party president and former BTC chief.

“To reflect and realise the aspiration of my people and workers, I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start,” he said.

According to Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mr. Daimary is expected to join the BJP soon for expanding the footprint of the party in the Bodoland Territorial Region that the Council governs. He also said more senior leaders of the BPF would be joining the BJP.

Mr. Daimary’s exit is likely to affect the BPF as he was believed to have been Mr. Mohilary’s go-to man for resolving critical situations while dealing with the State administration and New Delhi.