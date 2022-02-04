Asaduddin Owaisi to get ‘Z’ category status

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to accord ‘Z’ category security to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, a senior government official said on Friday.
The decision comes a day after an attack on his vehicles in Uttar Pradesh.
A source close to Mr. Owaisi said he hadn’t received any call from the ministry yet, but was likely to decline the security cover.
A person with Z-category protection will be provided proximate security cover by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Around six-seven CRPF personnel will provide security round-the-clock.
The CRPF protects as many as 76 individuals, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress’ Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.