Arvind Kejriwal withdraws writ petition in SC challenging his arrest

Mr. Singhvi said they will seek bail before the trial court and argue against any request by ED for remand of the Chief Minister

March 22, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 01:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken away from his residence after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken away from his residence after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn his writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. His lawyers, senior advocate AM Singhvi and advocate Shadan Farasat, returned to mention before J. Sanjiv Khanna.

Mr. Singhvi said they will seek bail before the trial court and argue against any request by ED for remand of the Chief Minister.

Follow Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates here

“You may go there (before trial court). Just write an e-mail to the registry. We will see,” Justice Khanna told Singhvi.

Mr. Singhvi said, “I will write a letter to the registry. I had to mention this again before this court so that it is convenient for your lordships”.

The move came hours after Justice Khanna had told Singhvi that Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest would be heard by a three-judge bench during the day.

What was Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy trying to do? | In Focus podcast

The issues that may come up in court would be whether Mr. Kejriwal, the first Chief Minister who was arrested while in office, could continue to be in the post behind bars.

His lawyers would argue that the arrest was politically motivated and the ED was used as a tool to crush the Opposition.

Mr. Kejriwal’s questioning and arrest followed hours after the Delhi High Court declined to grant him interim protection from coercive action.

The High Court had referred to the multiple ED summons gone unanswered by the Chief Minister. It had posted the case on April 22.

(with inputs from PTI)

