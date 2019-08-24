Arun Jaitley’s health deteriorates, say AIIMS sources

The health of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is admitted to AIIMS, deteriorated on August 23, hospital sources said.

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti visited the hospital to enquire about his health.

On August 19, BJP veteran L.K. Advani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, U.P. Governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi visited the hospital to know about Mr. Jaitley’s health.

Mr. Jaitley, 66, was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on Mr. Jaitley’s health since August 10. Hospital sources on August 20 said he is on life support. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Several prominent leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan and Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have visited the hospital in recent days to enquire about Mr. Jaitley’s health and meet his family members.

Mr. Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, presumably because of his ill-health.

In May 2019, Mr. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14, 2018 at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the Finance Ministry at that time.

Mr. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the Finance Ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery.