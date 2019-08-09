National

Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS; condition stable, say doctors

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Mr. Jaitely is under the care of a team of doctors and haemodynamically stable, an AIIMS statement said.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 morning. He is under medical care at the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre of the hospital.

According to an AIIMS statement, Mr. Jaitely, who is under the care of a team of doctors, is haemodynamically stable.“Hemodynamics refers to the forces the heart has to develop to maintain blood flow through the cavities of the heart and all the blood vessels. Stable blood flow provides a steady supply of oxygen to all tissues and organs in the body," explained a doctor in New Delhi.
The former Finance Minister was admitted with complaints of weakness and uneasiness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders including Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan visited the hospital.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
national government
political parties
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2019 8:08:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/former-union-finance-minister-arun-jaitley-admitted-to-aiims/article28959514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY