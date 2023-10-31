HamberMenu
Army’s Light Combat Helicopter Prachand successfully carries out inaugural firing

Both Army and Air Force have inducted indigenous LCH in small numbers and a bigger deal for 156 LCH is awaiting government approval

October 31, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The inaugural firing of 70mm rocket and 20mm turret guns of Light Combat Helicopter Prachand was successfully executed on October 30, 2023.

The inaugural firing of 70mm rocket and 20mm turret guns of Light Combat Helicopter Prachand was successfully executed on October 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Army’s Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand successfully carried out inaugural firing of 70 mm rockets and 20 mm turret guns both by day and night. Both the Army and the Air Force have inducted the indigenous LCH in small numbers and a bigger deal for 156 LCH is awaiting the government approval.

“Lt Gen A. K. Suri, Director-General, Army Aviation, witnessed the firing from the leading helicopter of the three attack helicopter formation for real-time validation of the armament capability of an LCH squadron,” the Army said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. November 1, 2023 is the 38th raising day of the Army Aviation Corps.

The Army Aviation, which has so far operated utility helicopters, inducted its first dedicated attack helicopter with the LCH and the first squadron, 351 Army Aviation, was moved to Missamari, Assam in the eastern sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last November, as reported by The Hindu earlier.

Apache helicopters

A bigger contract for 156 indigenous LCH, 90 for Army and 66 for the Air Force, estimated to cost ₹45,000 crore is expected to be taken up by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in November. In addition to the LCH, the Army is also gearing up to induct the first lot of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, six of which have been contracted, from February 2024 onwards and will be deployed in the desert sector.

In addition to the 20 mm nose gun and 70 mm rockets, the LCH is armed with helicopter-launched anti-tank guided missile and a new air-to-air missile different from the ‘Mistral-2’ from MBDA on the IAF LCH — both of the missiles are yet to be deployed. The Army plans to embed attack helicopters with all pivot formations to provide them with close anti-armour support.

