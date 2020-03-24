National

Army shuts CSDs in lockdown districts, personnel to maintain travel log

In instructions issued to all military establishments, cantonments, formations and units in 82 districts under lockdown, the Army has directed that all Canteen Stores Departments (CSD) be closed with immediate effect

All personnel have been asked to maintain daily contact log to trace contact history, if required.

“The Army has instituted mechanism to trace contact history. Each individual has been asked to maintain daily contact log,” an Army source said.

All efforts in response to COVID-19 outbreak should continue without hindrances, the circular states, adding, “Additional districts and extension of lockdown time frame by State governments will be adhered to as and when promulgated.”

There would be restrictions on movement within cantonments and military stations other than those engaged in delivering essential services. At the same time, grocery and essential items would be home delivered.

Separately, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has reiterated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for air travel by IAF aircraft. “During embarkation, thermal scanning will be done and any symptomatic person will not be allowed to board the flight,” it stated among a list of Do’s and Dont’s.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 4:52:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/army-shuts-csds-in-lockdown-districts-personnel-to-maintain-travel-log/article31147282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY