Army officer dies, three others injured in Siachen fire incident

The deceased has been identified as Captain Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer

July 19, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Leh

The Hindu Bureau

An Army officer was killed and three soldiers were injured in a fire incident at Siachen glacier in Ladakh on July 19.

“A fire incident occurred at Siachen glacier Wednesday morning in which a Captain rank officer died and three soldiers were injured,” the Army said.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. The deceased has been identified as Captain Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer.

Three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and second degree burns and have been safely air evacuated for further treatment. “Condition of the injured is reported to be stable,” the Army said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / accident (general) / fire

