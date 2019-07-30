Army mulls revamp of ex-servicemen clinics

In an attempt to reduce the financial outgo through the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics for veterans welfare, the Army has ordered a study to explore the possibility of its military hospitals treating veterans under the Southern Command.

“The undersigned has been detailed as the Presiding officer of Board of Officers (BoF) to examine the capacity of military hospitals in the Southern Command Area of Responsibility and recommend closure if the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics located in the same station where military hospitals can take over the load of veterans,” a letter dated July 22 issued by the Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area (Medical) said.

The letter stated that it was perceived that even though the patient load and bed occupancy in a large number of hospitals is low, “veterans are still referred to empanelled hospitals resulting in under utilization of capacity of military hospitals and avoidable expense to the exchequer.”

If the footfalls at the ECHS is less and the military hospital can take the load, then the ECHS will be closed, an Army source said.

The BoF has been asked to look into details like the authorized bed strength of hospitals and average bed occupancy, out patient and diagnostic work load of military hospital and ECHS polyclinic in the same station, dental work load and referrals to civil empanelled hospitals from co-located ECHS polyclinics in same stations.

The feedback is required through Army Wide Area Network (AWAN) at the earliest but not later than July 30, 2019, the letter stated.

Of late, ECHS has drawn criticism over mismanagement in services and is also facing a huge fund crunch.