Army foils infitration bid foiled in Poonch

The Hindu Bureau July 13, 2022 09:00 IST

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Tthe number of casualties inflicted on the infiltrators in the Pir Panjal valley are being ascertained

The Army on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, said a major infiltration bid was foiled in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district in the Jammu province. However, the number of casualties inflicted on the infiltrators are being ascertained. Also read: 150 militants ready at launchpads across LoC to infiltrate into J&K, says Army officer “During the midnight hours, there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch sector. The attempt was suitably foiled by the alert troops,” the Army said. An operation has been launched and the entire area cordoned off to track any infiltrators.



