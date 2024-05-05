GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Maharashtra's Sangli; no casualty

Indian Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Sangli, Maharashtra due to technical issue, no casualties reported

May 05, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Sangli (Maharashtra)

PTI
An ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army had to make a precautionary landing in a field near a village, in Sangli on May 4, 2024.

An ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army had to make a precautionary landing in a field near a village, in Sangli on May 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

An Advance Light Helicopter of the Indian Army has made a “precautionary landing” at a farm in Maharashtra’s Sangli district due to a technical issue in its engine, police said.

Three Army personnel — two pilots and a technician — were on board at the time of the incident on May 4 morning, they said, adding that there was no casualty.

The helicopter, belonging to the Army Aviation Corps, was going from Nashik in Maharashtra to Bengaluru, a police official said on May 4.

It made the precautionary landing at around 9.50 am on May 4 at a farm near Erandoli village in Miraj tehsil of Sangli district due to some technical issue, he said.

After a couple of hours, another chopper arrived with technical help. The issue was later fixed and both the choppers subsequently took off, the official said.

