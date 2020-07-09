Army bans 89 apps, including Facebook

The 1.3 million Indian Army has directed all personnel to remove 89 apps, including Facebook and Instagram, from their mobile phones by July 15.
The order was issued to prevent leakage of sensitive information and also due to security considerations, an Army source said on Thursday. The apps also include the 59 Chinese apps banned by the government recently.
While the Army has in past issued several directives on the use of Facebook and also asked its personnel to limit the use of Whatsapp for official work, the present directive is much broader covering a range of apps across domains like messaging, content sharing, web browsers, video hosting, gaming, e-commerce, dating, anti-virus, news and music among others.
There have been several cases of personnel being virtually honeytrapped on social media platforms, leading to sharing of sensitive information.
