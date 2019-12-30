National

Navy bans smartphones, Facebook for personnel within naval establishments and platforms

File photo of Indian Navy’s frontline ASW corvette, INS Kadmatt. Indian Navy has banned the use of smartphones by its personnel within naval establishments and naval platforms.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The recent incident involving the arrest of seven sailors in Visakhapatnam has also been taken into consideration while arriving at this decision, according to a source

The Indian Navy has banned the use of smartphones by its personnel within naval establishments and naval platforms as well as the use of Facebook.

“Directive on usage of smartphones and social media for Naval personnel was always there. The new instructions on smartphones is they cannot be used within naval establishments and naval platforms. Social media, use of Facebook is banned for all Naval personnel,” a Navy source said on Monday. For messaging apps, instructions are expected to be issued shortly, he stated.

The latest orders are in line with ensuring the security of Information, the source said stating the recent incident involving the arrest of seven sailors in Visakhapatnam has also been taken into consideration while arriving at this decision.

“We do understand that this may come at the cost of some discomfort, however the decision is in the larger national interest,” the source added.

Comments
