National

Armed forces can’t surrender nation’s defence to fear of landslips, government tells SC

The armed forces cannot surrender the nation’s defence to threats of landslips caused by widening of Himalayan roads for quickly moving military hardware to the “very vulnerable” Indo-China border, the Central government said in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Appearing before a three-judge Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal stated that crucial defence equipment such as the Brahmos or Vajra missile launchers and Smerch rocket carriers needed room to maneuver the tough terrain and reach the border.

“There is a Chinese build-up in the Tibetan region... Today we are facing a situation that the country has to be defended. All three wings of the armed forces have to combine to defend the nation. We have to ensure that every physical, technological and financial facility is made available to the armed forces. The Army has a stupendous task to reach the passes. The defence forces cannot fold their hands and say ‘oh, landslide may happen, we will give up this road to the border’. If it is a landslip threat, we will have to deal with it,” Mr. Venugopal submitted.

Landslips have ‘not spared anybody’

Landslips have “not spared anybody”. They had occurred recently across the country from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa to Uttarakhand. “Come what may”, landslip or heavy rainfall, the readiness to defend the borders, to fight, was necessary, he contended.

Mr. Venugopal specified that the defence requirement was a two-lane road of seven metres width.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, for petitioner NGO ‘Citizens of Green Doon’, countered that the “best defence for our country is the mountains”.

“Will the Himalayas tolerate a double lane with paved shoulder [DLPS] system of roads which would act as sources of heat and disruptor of ecology in the fragile area? The strength of the Himalayas is already half undone, it should not be allowed to be fully undone now,” he observed. He argued that the width of the roads should be restricted to 5.5 m in width. “We may want to take a missile up, but the real issue is whether the Himalayas will be able to tolerate the DLPS system.”

Mr. Venugopal said the Union was open to alternative suggestions. There had been a detailed probe into critical geo-hazard areas in the Himalayas, sinking of roads, research into sustainable mitigation methods and dangers of muck-dumping.

The court reserved the case for judgment.

Centre’s application

The hearing was based on an application filed by the Centre to modify the court’s September 8, 2020 order that mountain roads of the Char Dham Highway project should be 5.5 m in width in compliance with a 2018 circular of the Roads and Highways Ministry.

The Ministry, however, amended its circular in December last, saying “for roads in hilly and mountainous terrain which act as feeder roads to the Indo-China border or are of strategic importance for national security, the carriageway width should be 7 m with 1.5 m paved shoulder on either side”.

This was triggered by the Ministry of Defence’s demand for wider roads, saying the three national highways - Rishikesh to Mana, Rishikesh to Gangotri and Tanakpur to Pithoragarh - acted as feeder roads to the northern border with China.

The apex court has been lately maintaining the need to strike a balance between defence and environmental concerns.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

No pre or post-arrival COVID-19 testing for kids, say revised guidelines for international arrivals

Former Chhattisgarh HC Judge Satish Agnihotri to head judicial commission on Jhiram valley attack

Congress MLA fails to take oath of office because of D.K. Shivakumar

Goddess Annapurna idol returned to U.P.

Stalin urges Modi to re-include Chennai as Embarkation Point for Haj pilgrims

Speed up relief operations: CM Stalin instructs Ministers, officials

More than 12 crore people due for second dose of vaccine: government

Senior criminal lawyer N. Natarajan dead

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26

Goa Assembly polls: AAP’s CM candidate to be from Bhandari community, says Manish Sisodia

Militant gunned down by forces in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka Government to conduct survey on crop loss

Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s BSF order, calls it ‘insult’ to State police

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee quits BJP

Nivin Pauly discusses ‘Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham’ and the process behind getting into ‘Moothon’ and ‘Thuramukham’

Watch | Harvest season for Pampore's saffron farmers

CM tried to tell PM about Bitcoin scam, but was told to focus on giving a people-friendly government

Governors ‘friend, philosopher, guide’ to govt; should make lively connections with people: President

Kangana says 1947 was ‘bheek’ and India got 'real freedom' in 2014, triggers outrage

Jairam Ramesh moves privilege motion against Culture Minister Kishan Reddy

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2021 5:39:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/armed-forces-cant-surrender-nations-defence-to-fear-of-landslips-government-tells-sc/article37437501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY