Apex court to hear poll plea against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on July 23

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed for hearing on July 23 a petition seeking Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's disqualification as legislator for his alleged non-disclosure of two criminal cases against him in his 2014 State Assembly election affidavit.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi scheduled the case for final disposal.

The order was passed on an appeal filed by lawyer Satish Ukey. It contended that the Chief Minister did not disclose the information as required of him under the election law. The cases pertain to charges of cheating and forgery.

The petition said non-disclosure of the pending cases violated Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act of 1951.

The Bombay High Court had dismissed the case. It concluded that there was no requirement on the part of Mr. Fadnavis to disclose the pendency of the criminal cases against him.