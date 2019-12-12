Anti-CAB protests rocks Assam, Tripura

Two columns of the Army were deployed in Guwahati and in Kanchanpur and Manu areas of Tripura on Wednesday as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, continued for the second day.

Another column, requisitioned in western Assam’s Bongaigaon district, has been put on standby and the paramilitary Assam Rifles have been deployed in the Ananda Bazar area of Kanchanpur, where the situation remained tense following Tuesday’s protests.

The security personnel will stage a flag march later in the night to control.