National

Anti-CAB protests rocks Assam, Tripura

more-in

Two columns of the Army were deployed in Guwahati and in Kanchanpur and Manu areas of Tripura on Wednesday as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, continued for the second day.

Another column, requisitioned in western Assam’s Bongaigaon district, has been put on standby and the paramilitary Assam Rifles have been deployed in the Ananda Bazar area of Kanchanpur, where the situation remained tense following Tuesday’s protests.

The security personnel will stage a flag march later in the night to control.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States Videos Multimedia National
citizens initiative and recall
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 8:09:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/anti-cab-protests-rocks-assam-tripura/article30288014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY