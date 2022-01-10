Andhra Pradesh

Ziauddin takes charge as Govt. Advisor

Sheik Mohammed Ziauddin took charge as the Government Advisor (Minority Welfare) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzad Basha at the Secretariat near here on Monday.

He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for bestowing him with the responsibility and encouraging a person from the minority community. Steps would be taken to ensure that the benefits of Navaratnalu reached the minorities, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Mr. Ziauddin had a good understanding of the minorities’ issues and problems and his appointment as the Advisor would help the cause of minorities.

Minorities Welfare Secretary Gandham Chandrudu and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 11:19:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ziauddin-takes-charge-as-govt-advisor/article38226844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY