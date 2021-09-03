YSR’s tenure marked by all-round development, says Sajjala

The life and times of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy proved that an ordinary man could rise to great heights by discipline, perseverance and commitment and noble thoughts, Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

“Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure was marked by all-round development and introduction of several welfare schemes that benefited the lowest sections of society and, along with his administrative decisions, ensured that Andhra Pradesh was one of the foremost States in the country,’’ said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy at the 12th death anniversary of Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy held at the party central office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kanna Babu, senior party leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, MLA K. Parthasarathy, MLCs Lella Appireddy, adviser, J. Prabhakara Rao, Telugu Akademi chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi and Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma garlanded the statue of YSR.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that YSR had an uncanny ability to take right decisions which had benefited women, farmers, employees and the working class.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been continuing the legacy of his father, has taken governance to the doorstep of people by introducing the ward/village secretariat system. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has taken several landmark decisions like introduction of English Medium in government schools, disbursement of money through Direct Benefit Transfer of welfare schemes and revamping schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu, scheme, is following in the footsteps of his father,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy called upon the partymen to extend their cooperation to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and ensure that the party is strengthened at the grassroot level.

Adviser, Skill Development Corporation, Challa Madhusudan Reddy, representative of A.P. in North America Ratnakar Pandugayala and vice-chairman of Navaratnalu implementation Narayana Murthy were present.