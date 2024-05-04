GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP’s electoral prospects improved significantly in entire north Andhra region: Y.V. Subba Reddy

May 04, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy speaking to media in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on Saturday said that YSRCP’s electoral prospects improved significantly after the release of party’s manifesto, which was finalised after a thorough discussion. He said that people were not ready to believe the ‘Super Six’ schemes and other assurances given by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in its manifesto as it had removed the manifesto from its website after 2014 general elections.

He interacted with Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, YSRCP Srikakulam district president Dharmana Krishnadas, Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak, Tekkali MLA nominee Duvvada Srinivas and others in Srikakulam to review the party’s prospects ahead of upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media later, he said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had not accepted TDP’s manifesto and it was clear indication that there was no coordination among the alliance partners. He exuded confidence that the party would win maximum seats, including Srikakulam Parliament segment which was won by TDP in 2019 general elections.

Andhra Pradesh

0 / 0
