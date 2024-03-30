GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP will get a thumping majority in all constituencies of Vizianagaram district: MLC

March 30, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nellimarla YSRCP MLA Baddukonda Appala Naidu and MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu and others campaigning in Nellimarla of Vizianagaram district.

YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council P.V.V. Suryanarayana Raju, popularly known as Suresh Babu, said that the party would get a thumping majority in all Assembly constituencies of Vizianagaram district as people were keen to offer a second term for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Along with Nellimarla MLA Baddukonda Appala Naidu, he campaigned in Nellimarla, Bhogapuram and other places. Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that TDP’s inability in identifying candidates for many constituencies had proved that YSRCP’s victory would be imminent in the upcoming general elections.

“Mr. Jagan had given equal priority for both welfare and development, which is evident with the on-going works in Bhogapuram international airport,” he added. Mr. Appala Naidu said that people would reject unholy alliance of TDP-JSP-BJP which failed to do justice to the State when they had joined hands in 2014.

Andhra Pradesh

