YSRCP will boost flower exports from Kadiyam, promises B.C. Welfare Minister

May 01, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KADIYAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency candidate and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday promised to boost the flower exports from the Kadiyam region of the East Godavari district.

Amid the ongoing general elections, he visited the flower nurseries and flower fields of the region and enquired about the market and packaging facilities in place. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, the Kadiyam region is known for its flower nurseries and the production of various kinds of flowers.

The flower merchants said that there is a huge demand for flowers in the summer, however, they have to be discarded in the canals during the winter due to the lack of facilities available for exports.

In an interaction with the Kadiyam Flower Merchants Association (KFMA), Mr. Krishna stated: “Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy promoted the Kadiyam flower nurseries by supporting national and global exhibitions. More market and packaging facilities will be provided if the YSRCP is voted to power again”.

KFMA President Gangumalla Nagesh and other merchants were present.