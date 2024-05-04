GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSRCP spreading canards on TDP-BJP alliance to confuse minorities, says Lokesh

May 04, 2024 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - NANDYAL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh during his election campaign recently.

| Photo Credit: File photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of spreading canards over the TDP’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a bid to create confusion among the minorities.

Several Muslim leaders belonging to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) joined the TDP at the behest of the party’s Nandyal MLA candidate N. Md. Farooq on Friday. Mr. Lokesh invited the leaders into the party fold by draping them with party shawls, referring to their ‘key contribution’ in forming a ‘people’s government’.

The TDP leader rubbished the YSRCP’s claim that their alliance with the BJP would prove a bane on the religious minorities and flayed the ruling party for trying to create confusion with such inflammatory statements.

Mr. Lokesh recalled the TDP’s commitment for the cause of minority welfare, as had been proved during its previous regimes, such as ‘Ramzan Tohfa’, ‘Dulhan’ scheme for extending financial support during weddings, repairs to mosques, Dargahs, Shadikhanas and subsidy for Haj pilgrimage.

“I request the Muslims to see our track record and stand by us during this crucial juncture,” he said.

‘Sunday MLA’

Accusing MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy of making ‘occasional visits’ to the constituency, Mr. Lokesh appealed to the voters to get rid of the ‘Sunday MLA’ by supporting the TDP candidate. “Please strengthen our hands. We will bring real development to Nandyal,” he promised.

