YSRCP senior leaders all set to join TDP on February 19 in Vizianagaram

February 17, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSRCP’s former in-charge of Vizianagaram city Avanapu Vijay, former Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) chairperson Pilla Vijaykumar, former councillor Gadu Apparao and others will formally join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on February 19 (Monday).

Their decision is seen as a big jolt for the ruling YSRCP in Vizianagaram city as they have been staunch supporters of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy since 2011. Mr. Vijay was the first leader to extend support to Mr. Jagan when he took up ‘Odarpu Yatra’, defying the directive of the Congress party’s high command.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Vijay Kumar alleged that Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy had completely ignored the confidants of Mr. Jagan in the last ten years, and it has made them quit and join the TDP. Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Gurana Ayyalu congratulated them for joining JSP’s alliance partner TDP, while hoping that their decision would strength the opposition in Vizianagaram Assembly constituency.