GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP senior leaders all set to join TDP on February 19 in Vizianagaram

The decision is seen as a big blow for the ruling party as they have been staunch supporters of CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy since 2011

February 17, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former DCMS chairman Pilla Vijaykumar addressing a media conference in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Former DCMS chairman Pilla Vijaykumar addressing a media conference in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

YSRCP’s former in-charge of Vizianagaram city Avanapu Vijay, former Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) chairperson Pilla Vijaykumar, former councillor Gadu Apparao and others will formally join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on February 19 (Monday).

Their decision is seen as a big jolt for the ruling YSRCP in Vizianagaram city as they have been staunch supporters of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy since 2011. Mr. Vijay was the first leader to extend support to Mr. Jagan when he took up ‘Odarpu Yatra’, defying the directive of the Congress party’s high command.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Vijay Kumar alleged that Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy had completely ignored the confidants of Mr. Jagan in the last ten years, and it has made them quit and join the TDP. Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Gurana Ayyalu congratulated them for joining JSP’s alliance partner TDP, while hoping that their decision would strength the opposition in Vizianagaram Assembly constituency.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.