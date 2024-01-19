GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP releases list of new constituency in-charges 

January 19, 2024 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The YSR Congress Party has announced the names of in charges of one Lok Sabha (SC), and eight Assembly constituencies including seven reserved for the Scheduled Castes. It is part of the reshuffle made by the ruling party in the run - up to the general elections keeping in view a host of factors, mainly the changed social equations. 

The in - charges are Chittoor MP (SC) K. Narayana Swamy, Gangadhara Nellore - N. Reddappa, Singanamala - M. Veeranjaneyulu, Nandikotkur - Sudhir Dara, Tiruvuru Nallagatla Swamy Das, Madakasira - Eera Lakkappa, Kovvur - Talari Venkat Rao, Gopalapuram - Taneti Vanitha and Kanigiri (general) D. Narayana Yadav. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.