YSRCP receives support from OC, Muslim communities in Tirupati

300 Muslim families led by Shafi Ahmed Khadari, the state-appointed Qazi of Tirupati, joined the YSRCP in the presence of TTD Chairman

May 07, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and MP M. Gurumoorthy participate in a meeting of Other Castes (OC) in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and MP M. Gurumoorthy participate in a meeting of Other Castes (OC) in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

As the Tirupati constituency remains divided along community lines amid the ongoing general elections, more social groups join this polarisation and pledge support to their chosen political camps.

After the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance received support from the Balija (Kapu) and Backward Classes (BC) communities last week, the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) suddenly received support from the Other Castes (OC) and Muslims, who openly pledged support to the party.

Tirupati MLA and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who is campaigning vigorously in favour of his son and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, along with MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, participated in a meeting organised by leaders of Brahmin, Vysya and Kshatriya communities on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy recalled his role in safeguarding the sanctity of the Tirumala temple, reaching out to temple staff during the Covid-19 lockdown and safeguarding the Panguluri Seethamma Trust lands belonging to the Vysya community.

Senior medical practitioner S. Balarama Raju, hotelier ‘Bhimas’ Ashok, businessmen Jakka Subbaraju and K.N. Balaji, advocate Rajesh Kannan and social activist R. Sridevi once again raised the ‘local vs non-local’ plank and expressed support to the YSRCP candidates.

Similarly, 300 Muslim families led by Shafi Ahmed Khadari, the state-appointed Qazi of Tirupati, joined the YSRCP in Mr. Karunakar Reddy’s presence on Tuesday.

