YSRCP rebel MP terms the attack on Jagan an ‘imaginary episode’

April 24, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP rebel MP from Narsapuram K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

| Photo Credit: File Photo

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rebel MP from Narasapuram constituency, K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Wednesday, declared that there will be a change of guard in the State in the first week of June, thus resolving the people’s issues.

Speaking to the media, he said that he had filed his nomination papers as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for the Undi Assembly constituency the previous day and had come to Tirumala to seek blessings from the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara.

Responding to a question, he said that if the recent attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ‘actually’ happened, it would’ve been an ‘unwelcoming development’. At the same time, he claimed that the stone pelting incident was likely an ‘imaginary episode’.

